Rahul Gandhi is the first choice of Wayanad?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Today the second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections is being held in 13 states of India. Voting is being held on about 88 seats. Meanwhile, know who is the favorite among the people of Kerala in Wayanad?

