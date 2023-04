videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Surat Sessions Court to appeal against 2 year jail sentence

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has reached Surat in the defamation case of 2019 and Rahul has left for the sessions court. Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also present with him. Rahul Gandhi will appeal against the sentence in the Surat court in the Modi surname case.