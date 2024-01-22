trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712399
Rahul Gandhi Loses His Cool Over Jai Shri Ram and Modi Slogans, Raising Doubts About His Political Resilience

Jan 22, 2024
: Rahul Gandhi's recent loss of composure in response to Jai Shri Ram and Modi Modi slogans has sparked concerns about his political resilience. The Congress party's decision to skip the Ayodhya event further adds to the uncertainty about how well he can handle diverse opinions. As the political landscape intensifies, there are growing doubts about Rahul Gandhi's ability to maintain his calm and connect with the people in the days ahead.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his happiness regarding the Ram Temple
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra expressed his happiness regarding the Ram Temple
VHP President became emotional amid discussion on Pran Pratistha
VHP President became emotional amid discussion on Pran Pratistha
PM Modi will worship Mahadev after Prana Pratishtha
PM Modi will worship Mahadev after Prana Pratishtha
How Ayodhya looked before Prana Pratishtha?
How Ayodhya looked before Prana Pratishtha?
Security high alert at Ayodhya airport
Security high alert at Ayodhya airport

