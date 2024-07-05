videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi meets Hathras Victim's family

| Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi on Hathras Stampede: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is reaching Hathras. Before this, Rahul Gandhi also stopped in Aligarh. Here he visited the homes of the families of the victims of the Hathras accident in Pilkhana village of Aligarh and met them. Rahul first reached Manju Devi's house. He met her husband Chhote Lal and the family. Manju Devi and her son died in the Hathras accident. Rahul assured the family of all possible help. Rahul took information about the accident. The family told that there were no arrangements in the satsang, due to which there was a stampede there. Rahul also reached the homes of two more families Shanti Devi and Premvati in Pilkhana village. And met the family members. Congress State President Ajay Rai and State Incharge Avinash Pandey are also present with Rahul Gandhi.