Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2763598
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi meets Hathras Victim's family

|Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi on Hathras Stampede: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is reaching Hathras. Before this, Rahul Gandhi also stopped in Aligarh. Here he visited the homes of the families of the victims of the Hathras accident in Pilkhana village of Aligarh and met them. Rahul first reached Manju Devi's house. He met her husband Chhote Lal and the family. Manju Devi and her son died in the Hathras accident. Rahul assured the family of all possible help. Rahul took information about the accident. The family told that there were no arrangements in the satsang, due to which there was a stampede there. Rahul also reached the homes of two more families Shanti Devi and Premvati in Pilkhana village. And met the family members. Congress State President Ajay Rai and State Incharge Avinash Pandey are also present with Rahul Gandhi.

All Videos

Several fell sick amid Victory Parade in Mumbai
Play Icon01:48
Several fell sick amid Victory Parade in Mumbai
Did Kim sell fake goods to Putin?
Play Icon02:40
Did Kim sell fake goods to Putin?
Watch TOP 100 News of the day, 4th July 2024
Play Icon14:05
Watch TOP 100 News of the day, 4th July 2024
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:47
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your day will be today and how to avoid problems?
Play Icon05:30
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your day will be today and how to avoid problems?

Trending Videos

Several fell sick amid Victory Parade in Mumbai
play icon1:48
Several fell sick amid Victory Parade in Mumbai
Did Kim sell fake goods to Putin?
play icon2:40
Did Kim sell fake goods to Putin?
Watch TOP 100 News of the day, 4th July 2024
play icon14:5
Watch TOP 100 News of the day, 4th July 2024
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:47
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your day will be today and how to avoid problems?
play icon5:30
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how your day will be today and how to avoid problems?