Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Rahul Akhilesh's pair will be able to give competition to BJP

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
The Rahul Akhilesh duo had also fought together in the 2017 UP assembly elections, but in that election, SP-Congress had to face a shameful defeat, after which their alliance was broken. Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra will reach Aligarh today. Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the Nyay Yatra. Let us tell you that Akhilesh will participate in the Nyaya Yatra in Agra.

