Rahul Gandhi on Manipur tour, will meet people rendered homeless due to violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Manipur from Thursday. During this, he will meet people rendered homeless due to caste violence in relief camps. At the same time, will interact with organizations of civil society.

