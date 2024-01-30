trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715780
Rahul Gandhi on Nitish Kumar: 'Little pressure, and he makes a U-turn'...,says Rahul Gandhi

Jan 30, 2024
Rahul Gandhi on Nitish Kumar: During Nyay Yatra in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi has targeted Nitish Kumar. Rahul has said that we had put pressure on Nitish Kumar for caste census, but BJP gave way to him and he left. Rahul said that now we do not need Nitish Kumar, we will do our work ourselves. Let us tell you that for the first time after Nitish Kumar's exit from the I.N.D.I.A alliance, Rahul has taken a dig at Nitish Kumar. Rahul Gandhi also told a joke on Nitish Kumar from the stage.

