Rahul Gandhi raises questions on PM Modi during Press Conference

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Congress held a press conference today ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Maken and Sonia Gandhi were present during the press conference. During the press meet, Congress lanched scathing attack on BJP over freezing of Congress accounts. Meanwhile, Rahul raised questions on PM Modi.

