videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi reached Wayanad and did a roadshow with sister Priyanka.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has reached Wayanad today after being MP. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Vadra and KC Venugopal. Former MP Rahul Gandhi has done a road show during this period.