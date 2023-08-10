trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647228
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament amid ongoing discussion on No Confidence Motion,

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
No Confidence Motion In Parliament: Today is the third day of discussion on no confidence motion during the Monsoon session of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi has reached the Parliament House in the midst of ongoing discussion on this occasion. Watch EXCLUSIVE photos in this report.

