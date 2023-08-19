trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650989
Rahul Gandhi Rides KTM 390 Adventure To Ladakh For Father's Birth Anniversary

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi is on a road trip to Pangong Lake in Ladakh. He shared the update of beginning his journey to the scenic place via his Instagram handle. Based on the pictures he is riding a KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle to the popular tourist destination.
