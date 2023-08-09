trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646897
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani Fight In Parliament: संसद में राहुल गांधी स्मृति ईरानी की हुई लड़ाई

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani today alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss while leaving parliament after his speech on the No-Confidence Motion. "Only a misogynist man can blow a flying kiss to parliament that seats women MPs," Smriti Irani said, referring to Rahul Gandhi - who was reinstated in parliament yesterday. Mr Gandhi's action "lacked dignity", she charged. BJP women MPs have complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over Mr Gandhi's alleged "indecent gesture", accusing him of insulting women.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP
play icon7:0
Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP
Farooq Abdullah Big Statement on Pakistan in Parliament: Farooq's big statement on Pakistan in Parliament
play icon6:24
Farooq Abdullah Big Statement on Pakistan in Parliament: Farooq's big statement on Pakistan in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Speech: 'BJP humiliated tribals by calling them forest dwellers'
play icon1:9
Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Speech: 'BJP humiliated tribals by calling them forest dwellers'
Rahul vs Smriti Irani over Flying Kiss in Parliament!
play icon2:45
Rahul vs Smriti Irani over Flying Kiss in Parliament!
Big update on Ram Mandir!
play icon5:4
Big update on Ram Mandir!

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP
play icon7:0
Rahul Gandhi Attack on BJP in Parliament: Rahul made a big attack on BJP
Farooq Abdullah Big Statement on Pakistan in Parliament: Farooq's big statement on Pakistan in Parliament
play icon6:24
Farooq Abdullah Big Statement on Pakistan in Parliament: Farooq's big statement on Pakistan in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Speech: 'BJP humiliated tribals by calling them forest dwellers'
play icon1:9
Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Speech: 'BJP humiliated tribals by calling them forest dwellers'
Rahul vs Smriti Irani over Flying Kiss in Parliament!
play icon2:45
Rahul vs Smriti Irani over Flying Kiss in Parliament!
Big update on Ram Mandir!
play icon5:4
Big update on Ram Mandir!
Rahul Gandhi Smriti Irani Fight In Parliament,rahul gandhi in parliament live,rahul gandhi parliament speech,Rahul Gandhi Flying Kiss In Parliament,smriti irani attack on rahul gandhi,no confidence motion parliament,lok sabha no confidence motion,rahul gandhi in no confidence motion,opposition moves no confidence motion,Parliament monsoon Session live,no confidence parliamentary motion,parliament monsoon session 2023,rahul gandhi in parliament live,Breaking News,