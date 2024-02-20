trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723022
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi to appear in Sultanpur Court in Defamation Case

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Follow Us
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to appear in Sultanpur court today. The hearing will take place in defamation case related to 2018 when Rahul made indecent remarks about Home Minister Amit Shah. Watch this video to know the news in detail.

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 20th Feb 2024
Play Icon07:09
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 20th Feb 2024
Indian Navy host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam
Play Icon01:53
Indian Navy host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
Play Icon05:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 20th Feb 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon05:38
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 20th Feb 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose guarantee will the country take in 2024 Elections?
Play Icon24:09
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose guarantee will the country take in 2024 Elections?

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 20th Feb 2024
play icon7:9
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 20th Feb 2024
Indian Navy host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam
play icon1:53
Indian Navy host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
play icon5:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 20th Feb 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon5:38
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 20th Feb 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose guarantee will the country take in 2024 Elections?
play icon24:9
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose guarantee will the country take in 2024 Elections?