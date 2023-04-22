हिन्दी
Rahul Gandhi vacated the government bungalow
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
Apr 22, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi has completely vacated the government bungalow today. Actually, after the cancellation of the membership of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi had to leave this house.
