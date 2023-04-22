NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi vacated the government bungalow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi has completely vacated the government bungalow today. Actually, after the cancellation of the membership of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi had to leave this house.

All Videos

Shaista, accused in Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding
5:52
Shaista, accused in Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding
Atiq Ahmed: Big disclosure by Ex IPS
14:43
Atiq Ahmed: Big disclosure by Ex IPS
Atiq Murder: Atiq murder plan made in room number 203 of hotel
2:57
Atiq Murder: Atiq murder plan made in room number 203 of hotel
Martyr Kulwant Singh brought to his village!
3:6
Martyr Kulwant Singh brought to his village!
Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Two shooters were present in backup
5:29
Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Two shooters were present in backup

Trending Videos

5:52
Shaista, accused in Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding
14:43
Atiq Ahmed: Big disclosure by Ex IPS
2:57
Atiq Murder: Atiq murder plan made in room number 203 of hotel
3:6
Martyr Kulwant Singh brought to his village!
5:29
Atiq-Ashraf murder case: Two shooters were present in backup
Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,Rahul Gandhi Disqualified,Rahul Gandhi live,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Rahul Gandhi Disqualification,rahul gandhi house,rahul gandhi convicted,Rahul Gandhi news today,rahul gandhi conviction,rahul gandhi disqualified as mp,rahul gandhi lok sabha,rahul gandhi modi surname case,defamation case against rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi convicted in defamation case,