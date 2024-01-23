trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713019
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa: 'Chief Minister of Assam is most corrupt CM', says Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi Press Conference: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is in Assam these days. This journey of Rahul started from Manipur. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has made a big attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma. He has called Himanta the most corrupt Chief Minister.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
Fire Incident Reported in Upper Section of Satguru School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
Play Icon0:51
 Fire Incident Reported in Upper Section of Satguru School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
Play Icon0:32
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
CM Himanta instructs DGP to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon9:12
CM Himanta instructs DGP to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi
Additional troops of ATS-RAF deployed in Ram Mandir
Play Icon3:46
Additional troops of ATS-RAF deployed in Ram Mandir

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
Fire Incident Reported in Upper Section of Satguru School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
play icon0:51
Fire Incident Reported in Upper Section of Satguru School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
play icon0:32
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
CM Himanta instructs DGP to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi
play icon9:12
CM Himanta instructs DGP to register FIR against Rahul Gandhi
Additional troops of ATS-RAF deployed in Ram Mandir
play icon3:46
Additional troops of ATS-RAF deployed in Ram Mandir