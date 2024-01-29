trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715121
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Arrives in Bihar

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Kishanganj, Bihar. He is set to address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a rally in Purnea on Tuesday and another in Katihar a day later, as revealed by Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan.

