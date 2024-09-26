Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Haryana today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Today Rahul Gandhi will put his full strength in election campaign in Haryana. Today Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Assandh of Karnal and Barwala of Hisar. Rahul Gandhi's first rally will be held at Assandh at 12.30 pm, from where Shamsher Singh Gogi is in the electoral fray. Gogi is considered close to Kumari Selja. Kumari Selja will be present in this public meeting. After which Rahul Gandhi will reach Karnal and then campaign in Barwala.

