Rahul Gandhi's question to BJP, said, whose 20 thousand crores in Adani Group
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 04, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the BJP. Rahul said that I want to ask who has 20 thousand crores in Adani Group.
