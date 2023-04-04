NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi's question to BJP, said, whose 20 thousand crores in Adani Group

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the BJP. Rahul said that I want to ask who has 20 thousand crores in Adani Group.

All Videos

BJP leaders met the Governor of 'Bengal' after the violence in West Bengal
3:6
BJP leaders met the Governor of 'Bengal' after the violence in West Bengal
West Bengal: Home Minister asks for report from Mamata government
1:10
West Bengal: Home Minister asks for report from Mamata government
The King of Bhutan met PM Modi in Delhi
0:49
The King of Bhutan met PM Modi in Delhi
Street food fusion in Delhi: When Fanta Meets Maggi, Chocolate meets Dosa
Street food fusion in Delhi: When Fanta Meets Maggi, Chocolate meets Dosa
West Bengal Violence: Will Mamata Banerjee learn something from the Yogi model?
2:56
West Bengal Violence: Will Mamata Banerjee learn something from the Yogi model?

Trending Videos

3:6
BJP leaders met the Governor of 'Bengal' after the violence in West Bengal
1:10
West Bengal: Home Minister asks for report from Mamata government
0:49
The King of Bhutan met PM Modi in Delhi
Street food fusion in Delhi: When Fanta Meets Maggi, Chocolate meets Dosa
2:56
West Bengal Violence: Will Mamata Banerjee learn something from the Yogi model?
Rahul Gandhi on Modi,rahul gandhi on adani,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi on adani ambani,Rahul Gandhi Disqualification,rahul gandhi on gautam adani,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi on gautam adani issue,rahul gandhi adani,rahul gandhi gautam adani,gautam adani rahul gandhi,Gautam Adani,Rahul Gandhi speech,gautam adani on rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi speech on adani,rahul on adani,Adani,adani case in india,rahul gandhi on adani row,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,