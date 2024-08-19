Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi's video with cab driver goes viral

Sonam|Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Viral Video: Now we will show you a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In which he appeared in a completely different style. Actually, instead of going in his personal car, Rahul Gandhi booked a cab online and left in it. During this, he talked with the cab driver Sunil Upadhyay about the problems of cab drivers. Not only this, Rahul Gandhi also met the family of driver Sunil and also had food with them. Rahul Gandhi himself has shared the video of travelling and eating with the cab driver on social media.

