Rahul's Sankalp Yatra begins in Haryana from today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Sankalp Yatra is going to start in Haryana from today. Let us tell you that this journey will start from Narayangarh in Ambala. Priyanka will also be present along with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul's visit will continue from today till October 3. Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Kurukshetra in the evening.