Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects New Delhi- Ajmer Shatabdi Express train

| Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected New Delhi- Ajmer Shatabdi Express Train on March 19. The Minister interacted with the passengers onboard and took their feedback regarding cleanliness and facilities being offered on the train. Passengers were elated by the Minister’s move.