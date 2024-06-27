videoDetails

DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:16 AM IST

CBI had arrested Kejriwal this morning in the liquor policy case. And after presenting him in the trial court, 5 days remand was sought. After which the court has sent Kejriwal on CBI remand for three days. In August 2022, CBI was the first to register a case in the liquor policy case. After which ED started investigating the allegations of money laundering in this case. Today when Kejriwal was hopeful that he would get bail from the Supreme Court. Before that, CBI arrested him.