DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 01:26 AM IST

Parliament today elected Om Birla as Speaker for the second time. After this, Prime Minister Modi went to Om Birla and congratulated him… then the newly elected Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also reached Om Birla from the front bench. The Prime Minister gave place to the Leader of the Opposition with great respect. After this Rahul Gandhi congratulated the speaker.