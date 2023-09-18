trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664029
Rain Alert News: Flood and rain wreak havoc in Gujarat, situation worsened due to rain in Vadodara-Bharuch.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Heavy Rain in India: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in many states of the country. The situation is bad due to rain in Vadodara, Bharuch and Damoh of Gujarat. Where water has entered residential areas in Vadodara. At the same time, NDRF is running a campaign to save people in Bharuch.
