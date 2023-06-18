NewsVideos
Rajasthan: Cyclone Biporjoy attack on Barmer!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
After wreaking havoc in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy weakened and moved towards South Rajasthan. Heavy rains have started in many parts of Rajasthan

