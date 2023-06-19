NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan Cyclone: Devastation everywhere due to storm

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: Water is visible everywhere on the roads in Rajasthan. There are thunderstorms and heavy rains in many cities. Yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for Rajasthan.

All Videos

RK Puram Double Murder: Police Arrests 5 Accused In Delhi Sisters' Murder Over Loan Dispute
play icon1:1
RK Puram Double Murder: Police Arrests 5 Accused In Delhi Sisters' Murder Over Loan Dispute
'Student' killed 20 minutes away from Parliament, 'criminals' in the capital are high!
play icon3:4
'Student' killed 20 minutes away from Parliament, 'criminals' in the capital are high!
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Adipurush – no one has the right to hurt sentiments
play icon1:58
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Adipurush – no one has the right to hurt sentiments
Yoga Day: MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi and foreign diplomats performs Yoga at the Lotus Temple
play icon2:28
Yoga Day: MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi and foreign diplomats performs Yoga at the Lotus Temple
Devastation from Sikkim to Rajasthan
play icon8:41
Devastation from Sikkim to Rajasthan

Trending Videos

RK Puram Double Murder: Police Arrests 5 Accused In Delhi Sisters' Murder Over Loan Dispute
play icon1:1
RK Puram Double Murder: Police Arrests 5 Accused In Delhi Sisters' Murder Over Loan Dispute
'Student' killed 20 minutes away from Parliament, 'criminals' in the capital are high!
play icon3:4
'Student' killed 20 minutes away from Parliament, 'criminals' in the capital are high!
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Adipurush – no one has the right to hurt sentiments
play icon1:58
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Adipurush – no one has the right to hurt sentiments
Yoga Day: MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi and foreign diplomats performs Yoga at the Lotus Temple
play icon2:28
Yoga Day: MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi and foreign diplomats performs Yoga at the Lotus Temple
Devastation from Sikkim to Rajasthan
play icon8:41
Devastation from Sikkim to Rajasthan
Rajasthan weather,rajasthan weather news,Rajasthan,rajasthan weather update,Rajasthan weather report,rajasthan weather news live today,rajasthan biparjoy cyclone,biparjoy cyclone in rajasthan,Rajasthan news,biparjoy cyclone rajasthan,weather in rajasthan,biporjoy cyclone rajasthan,rajasthan cyclone,rajasthan weather forecast,rajasthan weather news today,rajasthan weather update today,cyclone biparjoy rajasthan,cyclone biparjoy in rajasthan,