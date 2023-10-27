trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680416
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan Election: ED CBI action, fight of 'revenge'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
There is not much time left for the Lok Sabha elections. Assembly elections are also to be held in Rajasthan next month. Meanwhile, ED came into action amidst election excitement in the state. ED has issued a summons to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in a money laundering case.
Follow Us

All Videos

ED action in Rajasthan before elections
play icon33:7
ED action in Rajasthan before elections
Is the timing of Ram temple 'election-related'?
play icon47:11
Is the timing of Ram temple 'election-related'?
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!
play icon14:55
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!
ZEE News reporting from the war zone | Vishal War Reporting
play icon19:57
ZEE News reporting from the war zone | Vishal War Reporting
5 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter
play icon2:56
5 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter

Trending Videos

ED action in Rajasthan before elections
play icon33:7
ED action in Rajasthan before elections
Is the timing of Ram temple 'election-related'?
play icon47:11
Is the timing of Ram temple 'election-related'?
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!
play icon14:55
Battle of Gaza... Israel entered and killed!
ZEE News reporting from the war zone | Vishal War Reporting
play icon19:57
ZEE News reporting from the war zone | Vishal War Reporting
5 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter
play icon2:56
5 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter
ed raid in rajasthan,ED Raids In Rajasthan,rajasthan ed raid,ED raid,raid in rajasthan,Rajasthan news,ed raid rajasthan,rajasthan news in hindi,ed in rajasthan,Rajasthan,Rajasthan paper leak,ED Raids Rajasthan,news in rajasthan,news in hindi rajasthan,acb raid in rajasthan,Rajasthan Election 2023,rajasthan ed raid today,rajasthan ed raids,Vaibhav Gehlot,ed summons vaibhav gehlot,ashok gehlot son news,ED summons,who is vaibhai gehlot,money laundering,