Rajasthan Election: Who is CM face of BJP in Rajasthan, asks Priyanka Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:52 AM IST
Today the Prime Minister did a road show in Bikaner. As always, this road show was also grand. It rained a lot of flowers. BJP President JP Nadda was also in Rajasthan. He did a road show in Udaipur. Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in Jangaon, Telangana.
