Rajasthan: IAF Mi-17 helicopter makes emergency landing in Jodhpur

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter made a precautionary landing at Peelwa village near Jodhpur on March 12. Checks were carried out on the chopper there by officials and now it has gone back safely to the Phalodi air base there.