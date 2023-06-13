NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan: Strong ruckus of BJP outside the assembly, protest over paper leak case

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
BJP created a ruckus outside the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, BJP protested against the Rajasthan Government regarding corruption and Paper Leak Case. To control the situation, the police appealed to the leaders to get up from there. But the BJP leader is not ready to get up there.

All Videos

Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
5:52
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
0:56
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
2:41
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
1:56
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone
2:20
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone

Trending Videos

5:52
Biperjoy is not well! Will 'Hanuman ji' save Gujarat and Mumbai on June 15?
0:56
Cyclone Biparjoy: Home Minister Amit Shah Leads Meeting To Discuss Cyclone Readiness
2:41
'Will Ban 3 Types Of Games In India': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar On Online Gaming
1:56
Future Noida international airport to offer India's first pod taxi service
2:20
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan braces for the incoming cyclone
India West Indies Tour,Team India,Team India के वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए शेडयूल की हुई घोषणा,bcci news,Rohit Shrama,TEAM INDIA CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA,Virat Kohli,टीम इंडिया के वेस्टइंडीज दौरे का शेड्यूल जारी,India vs West Indies series,Cricket,cricket news,CRICKET NEWS IN HINDI,India Tour of WI,भारत के वेस्टइंडीज दौरे का पूरा शेड्यूल,दो टेस्ट,तीन वनडे और पांच टी20 खेलेगी टीम इंडिया,Ind Vs WI,complete schedule,india tour of west indies,will play,two Tests,three ODIs,five t20s,Latest Cricket News Updates,