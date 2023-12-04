trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695280
Rajnath Singh claims full majority government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Dec 04, 2023
Assembly Elections Results: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has claimed to form a government with absolute majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that it has been a wonderful victory. The public has made up its mind that it will win the 2024 elections with a clear majority.
