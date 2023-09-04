trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657826
Rajnath Singh gave a befitting reply to Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Udayan Stalin, minister in the Tamil Nadu government and Stalin's son, said that there are some systems which are considered better not to exist. Sanatan Dharma is one of them. Sanatan Dharma is like dengue and malaria which needs to be eradicated. Regarding Udhayanidhi's comment, Rajnath Singh targeted the Congress and said that the defeat of the opposition alliance is certain, DMK has hurt Sanatan Dharma, Congress is silent, why don't its leaders tell what their thinking is about Sanatan Dharma.
