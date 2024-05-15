Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749456
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajnath Singh issues huge remark on Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a huge statement over Pakistan. Rajnath Singh said, Pakistan is begging from the world. This statement has been given in retaliation to Farooq Abdullah's statement on atom bomb.

All Videos

Congress' Anil Chaudhary makes huge remark on PM Modi
Play Icon09:32
Congress' Anil Chaudhary makes huge remark on PM Modi
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
Play Icon12:12
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
Play Icon01:00
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
Play Icon11:07
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines
Play Icon01:19
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines

Trending Videos

Congress' Anil Chaudhary makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon9:32
Congress' Anil Chaudhary makes huge remark on PM Modi
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
play icon12:12
Know whole controversy around Ajmer Mosque
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
play icon1:0
Police arrests three accused in MP Bank Loot Case
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
play icon11:7
New Audio surfaces making huge revelation on Seema Haider
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines
play icon1:19
Lift' chain breaks down in Rajasthan's Kolihan Mines