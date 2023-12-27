videoDetails

Rajnath Singh meets Army troops after Poonch terror attack

| Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Indian Army is engaged in the mission to completely eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. After the terrorist attack on the Indian Army in Poonch, the Defense Minister also reached Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the security....The Defense Minister has given four messages to the Indian Army engaged in the campaign against terrorism, after which the end of terrorism can be considered certain. Used to be . Here, Pakistan, perturbed by the big campaign against terrorism, is planning a fire on the border. And the terrorists following his instructions are engaged in carrying out the conspiracy of IED attack on the security forces. One such conspiracy was foiled on Srinagar Baramulla Highway.