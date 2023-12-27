trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703503
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajnath Singh meets Army troops after Poonch terror attack

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian Army is engaged in the mission to completely eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. After the terrorist attack on the Indian Army in Poonch, the Defense Minister also reached Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the security....The Defense Minister has given four messages to the Indian Army engaged in the campaign against terrorism, after which the end of terrorism can be considered certain. Used to be . Here, Pakistan, perturbed by the big campaign against terrorism, is planning a fire on the border. And the terrorists following his instructions are engaged in carrying out the conspiracy of IED attack on the security forces. One such conspiracy was foiled on Srinagar Baramulla Highway.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Why Rahul Gandhi starting Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from Manipur
Play Icon43:20
Taal Thok Ke: Why Rahul Gandhi starting Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from Manipur
Deshhit: Indian Navy gets most advanced missile destroyer
Play Icon5:31
Deshhit: Indian Navy gets most advanced missile destroyer
Taal Thok Ke: Bharat Nyay Yatra - People knows their real face, attacks Anurag Thakur
Play Icon8:20
Taal Thok Ke: Bharat Nyay Yatra - People knows their real face, attacks Anurag Thakur
Taal Thok Ke: What will be new in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'?
Play Icon9:15
Taal Thok Ke: What will be new in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'?
Deshit Chunk 1
Play Icon5:45
Deshit Chunk 1

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Why Rahul Gandhi starting Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from Manipur
play icon43:20
Taal Thok Ke: Why Rahul Gandhi starting Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from Manipur
Deshhit: Indian Navy gets most advanced missile destroyer
play icon5:31
Deshhit: Indian Navy gets most advanced missile destroyer
Taal Thok Ke: Bharat Nyay Yatra - People knows their real face, attacks Anurag Thakur
play icon8:20
Taal Thok Ke: Bharat Nyay Yatra - People knows their real face, attacks Anurag Thakur
Taal Thok Ke: What will be new in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'?
play icon9:15
Taal Thok Ke: What will be new in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'?
Deshit Chunk 1
play icon5:45
Deshit Chunk 1
rajnath singh reaches rajouri,rajouri singh leaves for rajouri,Rajnath Singh,rajnath singh rajouri attack,jammu and kashmir rajouri encounter,rajnath singh jammu kashmir,defence minister rajnath singh in jammu,rajnath singh in jammu,rajnath singh jammu visit,rajnath singh visits jammu,jammu and kashmir encounter rajouri,Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,Jammu and Kashmir,rajnath singh in jammu kashmir,Jammu Kashmir,rajnath singh in rajouri,Zee News,Deshhit,