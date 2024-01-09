trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707641
Rajnath Singh UK Visit: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached London

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh arrived on a three-day visit to Britain from Monday. This is the first time for an Indian Defense Minister in 22 years. During this time he can also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

