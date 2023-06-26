NewsVideos
Rajnath Singh's Warning to Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Rajnath Singh on PoK: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has always been our part and the people there also want to join India.

