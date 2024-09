videoDetails

Rajneeti: Bhilai Bulldozer Action Clears Illegal Encroachments

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

In Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, local authorities conducted a major bulldozer action, clearing illegal encroachments around a mosque on G E Road. Structures in Karbala field, including homes and shops, were demolished. A total of 2.5 acres were freed in the operation under heavy police security.