Rajneeti: Delhi HC Dismisses Plea for Sanatan Board Formation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking the formation of a Sanatan Board to protect the interests of the Hindu community, similar to the Waqf Board. The court stated it is a policy matter, and the petitioner can approach the government. The plea was filed by the Sanatan Seva Sangh Trust, citing attacks on Sanatan Dharma followers and the need for a dedicated organization for their protection.