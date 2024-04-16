videoDetails

Rajneeti: 'Even Ambedkar can't abolish Constitution now' PM Modi attacks Opposition

Sonam | Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 07:58 PM IST

Rajneeti: India is the world's largest democracy and the soul of this democracy is the Constitution of India, but now this Constitution has become the biggest issue of debate before the biggest festival of democracy i.e. general elections. Opposition parties have said that the Constitution is in danger before the first round of voting. It is being alleged that this time BJP, which has given the slogan of crossing 400, will destroy the Constitution itself after winning the elections. Prime Minister Modi himself, who came forward to answer this, has said this. What about BJP, even if Baba Saheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot change the Constitution.