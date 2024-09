videoDetails

Rajneeti: Fake Currency Racket Busted, SP Leader Involved

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

A fake currency racket, involving a leader from the Samajwadi Party, has been busted in Kushinagar. The police have arrested 10 gang members as part of the crackdown. The investigation reveals deep connections of this racket, exposing the extent of political involvement.