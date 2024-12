videoDetails

Rajneeti: How did a bundle of ₹500 notes end up in Parliament?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

Chaos erupted in the Parliament when reports surfaced of cash being found near Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat. The BJP and its allies accused Congress, while the opposition termed it a conspiracy. The incident sparked a heated debate, overshadowing parliamentary proceedings.