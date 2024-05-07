Advertisement
Rajneeti: Lalu Yadav clarifies ‘Muslims should get reservation’ remark

Sonam|Updated: May 07, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Amidst the third phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, there is big news from Bihar where Lalu Yadav has taken a U-turn on Muslim reservation. Lalu Yadav says that there should not be reservation on the basis of religion. He further said that reservation is done on social basis and it was he who had implemented the Mandal Commission.

