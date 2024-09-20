Advertisement
Rajneeti: Politics Sparks Over Waqf Board Claims on 6 Temple

|Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
Ever since the issue of Waqf Amendment Bill has reached the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of the Parliament, there has been turmoil in the country... But today Zee News is going to expose the conspiracy of Delhi Waqf Board which will leave you surprised at the conspiracies of Waqf... Actually, the claim of Waqf Board is not limited only to government lands, mosques and graveyards... Rather, the Waqf Board is staking its claim on the lands of many ancient temples of the capital Delhi... When the team of Zee News reached the temples of Delhi to know the reality of Waqf's claims, the entire truth came out.

