Rajneeti: Rape Case - SP stuck in controversies in Kannauj after Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

MY means the Muslim-Yadav factor with the help of which the Samajwadi Party is making inroads in UP, but after SP leader Moeed Khan trapped in the Ayodhya rape case, now the face of Yadav community from Kannauj, Nawab Singh Yadav, has also been arrested in attempt for rape case. After which Samajwadi Party has come under the target of BJP.