Rajneeti: Rebels Shake Up Maharashtra’s Election Battle?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

This time around, the political landscape in Maharashtra has changed drastically compared to previous elections. The state’s two biggest regional parties are now split, and even within the NCP, political rivalries have intensified. The emergence of rebels has become a significant challenge for every party. Despite efforts to reconcile differences, the BJP has taken action by expelling 37 rebel leaders. Watch how these developments shape the election dynamics.