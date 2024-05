videoDetails

Rajneeti: SP leader Narad Rai meets Amit Shah

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

Now let's talk about Mukhtar factor in Purvanchal. Samajwadi Party's big leader Narad Rai from Ballia has left Akhilesh Yadav. It is being told that Narad Rai is angry with Akhilesh because of his insult and he also does not like Akhilesh's closeness to the family of mafia Mukhtar Ansari.