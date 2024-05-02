Advertisement
Rajneeti: Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's pick for Raebareli

Sonam|Updated: May 02, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli. Whereas there is still suspense from the Congress side. After the ticket is finalized, Dinesh Pratap Singh has claimed that whether Congress opens its cards on its candidate or not, this time BJP will win from Rae Bareli.

