Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajneeti: Who is HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Rajneeti: Now we will talk about a very serious issue in politics. Talking about Karnataka, there has been a political uproar due to sex scandal allegations against Prajwal Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Just before the elections, thousands of alleged sex videos of NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna from Hassan, Karnataka are being claimed. Many of which videos are also viral. The Karnataka government has formed an SIT and started investigating the matter. Kumaraswamy has raised questions on the timing of making the video viral.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
Play Icon44:04
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
Play Icon04:07
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
Know politics surrounding Lalu Prasad Yadav's family
Play Icon03:12
Know politics surrounding Lalu Prasad Yadav's family
Gary Kirsten To coach Pakistan
Play Icon02:13
Gary Kirsten To coach Pakistan

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
play icon44:4
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
play icon4:7
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
Know politics surrounding Lalu Prasad Yadav's family
play icon3:12
Know politics surrounding Lalu Prasad Yadav's family
Gary Kirsten To coach Pakistan
play icon2:13
Gary Kirsten To coach Pakistan