Rajneeti : Who is Hena Shahab?

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

There are many high profile seats in the 2024 elections on which the entire country is keeping an eye. Bihar's Siwan seat is also included in the few selected seats because Bahubali Shahabuddin's Begum is the constituency here. The special thing this time is that in the election battle of Bahubali's Begum, there is a confluence of saffron with hijab. What is the whole story behind this? See this report.