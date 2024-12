videoDetails

Rajneeti: Why Shah Rukh Khan mentioned in Allu Arjun case?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Actor Allu Arjun, who was sent to jail by the lower court, has now been granted bail by the Telangana High Court. BJP MLA T Raja Singh defended Allu, criticizing the administration for targeting a public figure instead of addressing crowd management issues. During the court proceedings, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s name also came up, raising curiosity about its context.